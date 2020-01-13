Comments
TRENTON (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey lawmakers will vote Monday on a controversial vaccination bill.
The legislation would prevent parents from using a religious reason to not vaccinate children who go to public schools, but a compromise was made for private schools and daycares.
Those programs would be allowed to accept unvaccinated children.
Opponents say the bill is too restrictive and unfair to lower-income families.