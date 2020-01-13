



Thousands of New Jersey parents stormed the state house in the capital on Monday, angered over a proposal on child vaccinations

The demonstration went on for hours outside as lawmakers tried to cast votes on several bills inside, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

The parents came out in force to oppose a bill that would not allow the use of religion as a reason to not get your child vaccinated if attending public school. However, it would allow private school and day cares to accept unvaccinated children if they choose.

“My children and my nephew are unvaccinated and that’s our choice,” Marissa Borawski said.

Opponents say the bill is too restrictive and unfair to lower-income families.

Sources told Baker the vaccination bill did not have enough votes to pass during this legislative session. Whether it will be brought up again in the future remains to be seen.

Other protesters outside tried to sway lawmakers not to ban vaping flavors.

“I am hoping that they do not vote to ban flavors because that will put us out of business,” business owner Maria Egberts said.

The bill, however, did pass and is now headed to Gov. Phil Murphy‘s desk. Supporters said the decision will help to combat the epidemic of teen vaping.

Those that choose to ride green and purchase certain electronic vehicles could be eligible for up to a $5,000 rebate, thanks to another bill moved forward on Monday.

A bill banning the use of plastic bags passed the Senate, but was killed in the Assembly. Lawmakers said it will have to be re-introduced next session.

Other items on the agenda included depression screenings in school. If the bill passes, public school students 7th-12th grade would undergo depression screening each year, with the permission of their parents. It is a response to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said the rate of suicides in that age group increased 57 percent between 2007 and 2017.

There’s also the Liberty State Park Protection Act, which would protect the public land from any outside developers. It’s a direct response to the neighboring private golf course – Liberty National – which is seeking approval from the state to expand and create three new holes on the banks of New York harbor. A spokesman says expansion would draw more high-profile PGA tour events that create economic benefits for the state. But the Friends of Liberty State Park say that plan would disrupt a migratory bird habitat and take away sacred land behind the Statue of Liberty.

The Senate and Assembly was set to vote on more than 100 bills on Monday.