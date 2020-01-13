Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – To celebrate its 125th anniversary this year, the New York Public Library is releasing a list of most checked-out books in its history.
Beginning Monday, the library will be issuing special edition library cards, and the MTA will be releasing special MetroCards in honor of the top book.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – To celebrate its 125th anniversary this year, the New York Public Library is releasing a list of most checked-out books in its history.
Topping the list is the children’s book The Snowy Day by Brooklyn-native Ezra Jack Keats, which has been checked out more than 485,000 times since it was originally published in 1962.
Coming in second was Dr. Seuss’s The Cat In The Hat, 1984 was third, Where The Wild Things Are came in fourth, and To Kill A Mockingbird rounded out the top five.
MORE: New Yorkers Most Checked-Out Books Of 2019
Beginning Monday, the library will be issuing special edition library cards, and the MTA will be releasing special MetroCards in honor of the top book.