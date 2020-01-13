Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
The clouds rule this afternoon, but outside of a sprinkle to the north it should remain dry. The other side of the story is the dramatic temperature drop: just the 40s!
Some clearing is expected into tonight. Temperatures will dip to around 40° by daybreak.
Clouds thicken tomorrow with some showers into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain on the cool side in the 40s.
Wednesday looks decent — potentially the pick of the week — with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-50s.