COMMUTER ALERT:Water Main Break Floods Area Near Lincoln Center On Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A water main break is flooding part of the Upper West Side for the morning commute.

The main ruptured around 5:30 a.m. near Lincoln Center at 63rd Street and Broadway.

 

Streets are closed and subways are suspended in the area.

Broadway is closed in both directions between 60th and 65th street, and Columbus is shut down south of 65th Street.

The 1, 2 and 3 trains are suspended in both directions between 42nd Street-Times Square and 96th Street.

