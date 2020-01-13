COMMUTER ALERT:Water Main Break Floods Area Near Lincoln Center On Upper West Side





The main ruptured around 5:30 a.m. near Lincoln Center at 63rd Street and Broadway.

Streets are closed and subways are suspended in the area.

Broadway is closed in both directions between 60th and 65th street, and Columbus is shut down south of 65th Street.

There are extensive delays and multiple impacts to 1, 2 and 3 service because of a water main break near 66 St-Lincoln Ctr. 1, 2 and 3 service is suspended between Times Sq-42 St and 96 St in both directions. pic.twitter.com/ZJVikML285 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 13, 2020

The 1, 2 and 3 trains are suspended in both directions between 42nd Street-Times Square and 96th Street.

