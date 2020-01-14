NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man suspected in three crimes within 45 minutes over the weekend in Queens.
The attacks took place between 5:15 and 6 p.m. last Saturday along Steinway Street in Astoria.
In the first incident, police said the suspect punched a 50-year-old woman in the face while she was walking with her 9-year-old daughter. The victim had to be treated for bleeding and swelling.
About five minutes later, the man allegedly menaced customers at a jewelry store with a knife, then shoved and tried to punch a 61-year-old.
Finally around 6 p.m., police said the suspect punched a 45-year-old woman in the face, causing pain and redness.
