NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teenagers in Brooklyn ended up in the hospital Tuesday after an incident with fireworks went wrong.
Police say the boys found the fireworks near 57th Street in East Flatbush around 4:30 p.m.
When the 16-year-old tried to light it, police say it exploded in his hand.
The 15-year-old he was with was also burned and struck by debris.
Eleven-year-old Emani Small told CBS2 she heard a loud bang.
“We thought it was an explosion or, likem gunshots,” she said. “The whole apartment shook and I was like, what was that? And I asked my uncle and he was like, I don’t know, probably someone got hurt.”
The 16-year-old is seriously hurt but is expected to survive.
Police say there doesn’t appear to be anything criminal about this incident.
The investigation is ongoing.