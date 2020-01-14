Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Local GRAMMY nominees were honored last night at an event hosted by The Recording Academy of New York.
Some of the nominees include Gloria Gaynor for “Best Gospel Performance”.
Last year’s best musical Hadestown and Oklahoma are nominated in the musical theater category, as well as Broadway’s Moulin Rouge and the cast of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.
You can watch the GRAMMY Awards live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 on CBS2.