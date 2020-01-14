



— The Upper West Side has no shortage of grand prewar buildings with some stunning homes.

But a newer building in the heart of this desired neighborhood offers an updated version of luxury. CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge got a look inside The Laureate for this week’s edition of Living Large.

The romance of a Juliet balcony is just one of the unique features of the penthouse.

Jennifer Kalish of Douglas Elliman Real Estate led the tour of the 4,100 square-foot home on the corner of 76th Street and Broadway. It has features that mirror the detail and expanse of a prewar, but in a distinctly modern shell.

“The curves of the windows and the building, but this is brand new. That’s why this building is so popular,” Kalish said.

There are stunning views of city landmarks and open sky, and that feeling of openness is further enhanced by generously proportioned rooms. Duddridge made note of the relatively modest size of the grand piano in such a grand space.

But there’s still a an intimacy here. A gas fireplace will always warm things up. They then moved into a kitchen that exemplifies the heart of the home.

“I love to show people the beautiful kitchen because they designed it in a way that it has an over-sized eat-in feel,” Kalish said.

A stainless tile backsplash reflects light from an over-sized window.

“This is so livable. I can almost picture myself just tonight cooking dinner here,” Duddridge said.

MORE: Living Large: Tower Above The Rest In Private Four Seasons Penthouse

It’s top-of-the-line everything, including a notable design feature.

“If you are dining more formally, this closes off,” Kalish said of the glass pane pocket door that bridges the formal dining area and kitchen.

The home’s five bedrooms and four baths are positioned down a series of hallways. One bedroom setup has an office with a Murphy bed. Another is set as a sitting room.

“The master bedroom to me is so dreamy,” Kalish said.

And spacious.

Another Juliet balcony brings the city and beyond into sharp focus.

And there’s even more light from the master bath window. Features include a mat created from inlaid tile, and ornately designed Venetian plaster.

And finally, Duddridge and Kalish headed upstairs, saving a very striking feature for last — a 2,200 square-foot roof deck.

“Now you really get the breath of everything,” Kalish said.

To live large at The Laureate on the Upper West Side will cost you $20 million.

When units originally went on sale in this building in 2012, they sold out immediately. And they have another covetable amenity, an on-site parking garage.