Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Limousines will now be required by law to have more safety features in New York State.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Limousines will now be required by law to have more safety features in New York State.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed new safety regulation laws.
The new safety regulations come on the heels of that deadly limo crash upstate in Schoharie that killed 20 people in October 2018.
Limousines will now be required to have at least two seat belts for the front seat and at least one in the rear for each passenger.
Limo drivers carrying at least nine people will be required to have a commercial driver’s license.
Drivers will also be subject to pre-employment and random drug and alcohol testing.