Comments
Expect a mainly cloudy afternoon with weak passing showers and even some drizzle into the evening. Then, by the overnight hours, things should start to quiet down as high pressure starts to nudge in.
High pressure will linger tomorrow and deliver lots of sunshine. On top of that, it will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 50s.
Another round of showers will then move through tomorrow night before exiting early on Thursday. The remainder of the day on Thursday will be considerably windy though with gusts of 40-50+ mph.