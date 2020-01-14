



— State Attorney General Letitia James has launched a probe of the NYPD’s fare evasion tactics to see if blacks and Hispanics who ride buses and subways are unfairly targeted.

It is a conundrum faced by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the police that has people who ride in the crosshairs, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday.

On the one hand, the MTA says fare evasion is a $300 million annual problem. On the other, the NYPD’s arrest data shows 73% of people who receive fare evasion tickets and 90% of those arrested on the charge are black and Hispanic.

James wants to know if cops have a racial bias. Her investigation will determine if cops discriminate against communities of color in deciding who to arrest.

“If groups of New Yorkers have been unfairly targeted because of the color of their skin, my office will not hesitate to take legal action,” James said in a statement.

In a letter to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea she requested data on arrests, policing and training tactics.

The civil rights probe comes after several black and Hispanic cops signed an affidavit in a discrimination lawsuit, saying they were ordered by a Brooklyn commander to ignore whites and Asians and pursue blacks and Latinos for minor offenses like turnstile jumping.

“The attorney general is asking an important question and we’ll certainly be working with her,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The NYPD is defending its tactics.

“The NYPD’s transit officers patrol day and night to keep 6 million daily riders safe and enforce the law fairly and equally without consideration of race or ethnicity,” a Department spokesperson said.

The issue puts Mayor de Blasio, who rode into office with the help of the ad with son Dante attacking police stop-and-frisk tactics, in the position of defending what is now his police department

“Sometimes there does need to be an arrest because it turns out there are other crimes someone’s committed. Or they have a weapon on them illegally. Or whatever it may be,” de Blasio said. “Look, everyone should pay their fare.”

The MTA said it will also cooperate with the probe. It recently bowed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s demand to hire 500 more police officers to cope with fare evasion, the homeless and an increase in assaults on MTA personnel.

The attorney general gave the NYPD until Feb. 10 to turn over its records.