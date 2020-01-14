Comments
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed on Long Island on Tuesday.
Police say the victim was driving and pulled over in front of a home on Margaret Drive in Plainview around 5:30 p.m.
That’s when another car pulled up and someone fired shots.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died about an hour later. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Police believe it was a targeted incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.