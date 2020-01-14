



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo heads to Puerto Rico today following a series of earthquakes that shook the island for days.

The emergency trip comes as hundreds of thousands of people remain without power and water. Many are staying in shelters, because they’re fearful to return home.

“You never know what you could happen, anything can go just like this,” one woman said.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook southwestern Puerto Rico on Saturday morning, just days after a 6.4-magnitude quake that killed one person. There have been more than 2,000 tremors since December 28.

Today, Cuomo will survey the devastation and see how New York can help in the recovery efforts.

“Puerto Rico, remember, is still recovering from Hurricane Maria, where I believe this federal government really did not do what they needed to do to help and left them on their own,” he said Monday. “The point of the visit is basically to assess the damage and to determine how we can best help, and we’ll bring down some state officials that have a broad expertise.”

While millions wait to see whether President Donald Trump will sign a major disaster declaration to authorize much-needed aid to the island, FEMA’s top official in Puerto Rico told CBS News, “We’re not waiting.”

“We’ve got our teams out in the field,” said Alex Amparo. “A tremendous amount of mutual aid that’s happening from the island.”

Meanwhile, local churches, non-profits and businesses, like one South Bronx gym, are collecting supplies to send to those in need.

“We make sure that it gets to the right people in Puerto Rico,” an organizer said.

The governor will leave from John F. Kennedy International Airport today and return tomorrow.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is also separately sending about two dozen city emergency officials to assist.