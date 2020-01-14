LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man accused of fatally shooting his parents, sister and a family friend when he was a teenager on New Year’s Eve 2017 has been indicted on five charges.
Prosecutors say Scott Kologi, now 18, was indicted Monday on charges as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of a weapons charge.
The quadruple homicide happened just minutes before midnight during a New Year’s Eve party at the family’s home on Wall Street in Long Branch.
Monmouth County prosecutors say 16-year-old Scott Kologi shot the victims at close range with a semi-automatic rifle.
Steven and Linda Kologi and their 18-year-old daughter, Brittany, were killed, as was 70-year-old Mary Schultz, the longtime partner of Steven Kologi’s father who was home at the time but escaped unharmed.
If convicted of the murder charges, Kologi faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison without parole and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment on each count.
Investigators said Scott Kologi did not have a criminal history at the time of the shootings and was taken into custody without further incident. The accused has been held at the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center since his arrest in January 2018.