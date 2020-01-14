NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than 20 people were injured – two critically – when flames ripped through an Upper East Side apartment building overnight.
The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at a 41-story high-rise on 72nd Street near York Avenue.
The FDNY said two adults were found unconscious on the 24th floor. They apparently opened their apartment door, but never made it out. Instead, the flames spread from their home into the hallway.
“Our units were here within three minutes and found a heavy fire in the hallway of the 24th floor,” FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante said on the scene. “The occupants left the door to the fire apartment open, which caused the fire to come out into the hallway, down the hallway and send smoke throughout the upper floors of the building.”
Sixteen other people, including a child, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, along with four firefighters.
Fortunately, the building was fire proof, so there was no significant damage.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
