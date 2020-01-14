Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD needs help finding a man who posted a swastika at a subway station on the Upper West Side.
The suspect was caught on camera at the 96th Street station.
Police say he used MTA service advisory flyers to create the swastika and post it on an elevator.
He’s wanted for aggravated harassment.
This happened back on New Year’s Eve, but police are now releasing surveillance video hoping someone recognizes the suspect.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.