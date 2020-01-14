NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a random, unprovoked attack against a woman in Queens.
It happened around 11:20 a.m. Saturday on 68th Street between Roosevelt and 41st avenues in Woodside.
Police said a man on a bicycle approached the 61-year-old victim and hit her in the face with some sort of hard object.
The woman was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital to be treated for bleeding and pain to her mouth.
Police said the suspect took off heading south of 68th Street.
Surveillance video shows the man riding his bike on a sidewalk after the attack. He’s described as 20 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing a dark jacket and gray pants.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.