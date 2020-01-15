Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze early this morning at an apartment building in the Bronx.
The flames broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a building on Morris Avenue in the Mount Hope section.
Crews had the fire under control about an hour later.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
CBS2’s Reena Roy spoke with one woman helping a relative who lived inside.
“It is very, very, very bad, because the water is coming down, pouring like rain water right now,” said Deidre Gray, adding the ceiling may cave in.
It’s unclear how many, if any, residents have been displaced. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.
