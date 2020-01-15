Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Jan. 15 is National Bagel Day, celebrating one of New York City’s most iconic foods.
Introduced to the United States by Polish-Jewish immigrants in the late 19th century, the torus-shaped breads were made by hand until the 1960s when the bagel maker came along. The last quarter of the 20th century was when the bagels craze struck and their popularity spread across the country.
People top their bagels with all kinds things: Meats, cheeses, and especially in NYC, belly-cut salmon prepared typically three different ways…
- Smoked Salmon: Cured with cold or hot smoke.
- Lox: Cured in salt-sugar rub or brine.
- Nova: Cured and then cold-smoked.
