Comments
JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) – Three Jersey City police officers are being honored for their heroism.
JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) – Three Jersey City police officers are being honored for their heroism.
Officers Kendric Jackson, Mariela Fernandez and Raymond Sanchez will be promoted to the rank of detective during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at City Hall.
The officers were reportedly first to respond to a deadly shooting at a kosher deli back on Dec. 10 and are credited with saving countless lives.
JERSEY CITY SHOOTING
- Authorities Update On Investigation Into Pair’s Deadly Rampage
- Funeral Held For Det. Joseph Seals, Killed Confronting Suspects In Cemetery
- Third Suspect Linked To Shooters Appears In Court On Weapons Charges
- Mayor Steven Fulop Plans To Build Community Bridges In Wake Of Deadly Shootout
- Jersey City Shooters Believed To Be Prime Suspects In Murder Of Local Livery Driver
- Anti-Defamation League Talks Of Fear Gripping Jewish Community
- CBS2 Journalists Recount Being In Harm’s Way
- Watch: Barrage Of Gunfire Heard In Jersey City As Police Move On Suspects
- Photos: Scenes From Jersey City’s Deadly Shootout
- More…