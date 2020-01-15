CBSN New YorkWatch Now


JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) – Three Jersey City police officers are being honored for their heroism.

Officers Kendric Jackson, Mariela Fernandez and Raymond Sanchez will be promoted to the rank of detective during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at City Hall.

The officers were reportedly first to respond to a deadly shooting at a kosher deli back on Dec. 10 and are credited with saving countless lives.

