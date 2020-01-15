Comments
The sun will continue to shine this afternoon and drive our temps into the low 50s. That’s about 15° above normal, so get out and enjoy it while you can!
Clouds fill back in tonight with some showers developing late. It will remain considerably mild given the time of the year with temps only dipping into the low 40s.
Tomorrow will be rather windy with peak gusts of 45+ mph. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s.
As for Friday, expect a very cold, breezy day with tons of sunshine.