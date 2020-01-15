Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! A lovely day is expected ahead.
We have near-normal temps to start the day around much of the area, and we will end up with well-above-normal temps, topping off in the low 50s.
Skies are mostly sunny today, but another cold front quickly approaches from the west and brings a fast-moving front across the area after 10 p.m.
It passes just as quickly and skies clear as a strong wind pushes in and ushers in cold air for Friday.
Check back in for the latest on the weekend snow chance!