CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Stories


By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! A lovely day is expected ahead.

We have near-normal temps to start the day around much of the area, and we will end up with well-above-normal temps, topping off in the low 50s.

Skies are mostly sunny today, but another cold front quickly approaches from the west and brings a fast-moving front across the area after 10 p.m.

(Credit: CBS2)

It passes just as quickly and skies clear as a strong wind pushes in and ushers in cold air for Friday.

Check back in for the latest on the weekend snow chance!

Comments

Leave a Reply