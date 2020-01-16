Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were injured when a car slammed into a school Thursday morning in the Bronx.
It happened at around 9:15 a.m. at the SteppingStone Day School on Westchester Avenue.
The two injured people were rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. One of them is in serious condition. They are believed to have been occupants of the car that crashed.
No students have been reported injured.