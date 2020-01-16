NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new audit shows the number of homeless people in the subway system has increased 18%.
The state comptroller’s office says the outreach agency chosen by the city has failed to do its job.
The Bowery Residents’ Committee was hired to help get vulnerable New Yorkers into shelters and out of subway stations.
Auditors made unannounced checks and more often than not, the outreach agency was a no-show.
The BRC is also accused of recording inaccurate data.
“It’s an issue in terms of quality of life for the homeless people. We want to see that they get services, but also the people using the subways, obviously there are times where it makes for a less-than-pleasant riding experience,” New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.
DiNapoli urges the Department of Homeless Services to make sure the workers meet performance measures and monitors the agency’s work.
In response, the DHS said, “We intend to hold all providers accountable to high standards and remain committed to improving oversight through an enhanced quality assurance program.”