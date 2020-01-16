Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You’ll soon hear something new if you take the 7 train.
Queens-native Awkwafina will be a celebrity announcer starting Jan. 22 on the subway line, delivering commuters such updates as:
“This is Hudson Yards/34th street. Hope you like weird architecture.”
“This is Hunter’s Point Avenue. Friendly reminder that seats are for people, not your bags.”
Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, grew up in the Flushing section of Queens.
She’s a rapper and actress who recently won a Golden Globe for the movie The Farewell.
Awkwafina stars in a new show on Comedy Central that is based on her life growing up in Queens.
