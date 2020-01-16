(CBS Local)– Ben Bailey has been all around the country to perform stand-up comedy, but New Yorkers know him best for his work on “Cash Cab.”

Bailey has driven around New York City for years in a yellow taxi cab where he asks people trivia questions and gives them money. The New Jersey resident will always have a special place in his heart for the Big Apple.

“We’re out on the streets with everybody, we’ve done 550 episodes,” said Bailey in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “One time we were cruising through Times Square and my buddy was filming me and we were stuck in traffic. It was packed and then a guy yells it’s Cash Cab. Everyone started cheering and it was one the best moments of my life. We did the first season and then we didn’t do another one for a year and a half. It was all just word of mouth. It just sort of snowballed. It changed everything.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

While Bailey has had many great New York City moments, one of his favorites came as a waiter back in the day when Bruce Springsteen came into the restaurant he was working at.

“Bruce Springsteen comes in and he’s super cool. This was a very New York experience,” said Bailey. “He had a pastrami sandwich, four beers, and a shot of tequila for lunch. That was a rock star lunch. I said that to him.”

The Cash Cab host hits the road for a nationwide comedy tour that starts in Cleveland on January 25 and swings back to Morristown, New Jersey on April 4. Bailey is excited to get back on the road with new material.

“All people have to do is sit there and listen,” said Bailey. “I’ll do the rest, just don’t interrupt. Pay attention and you have to listen. They will laugh until it hurts and forget about parts of their life that suck. This should take you away from somewhere else. Let me entertain you.”