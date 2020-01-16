Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A deadly hit-and-run is under investigation this morning in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly after 4 a.m. near 86th Street and Bay Parkway in the Bensonhurst neighborhood.
Police said what appeared to be a private sanitation truck struck a woman, dragged her down the street, and then fled the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.
