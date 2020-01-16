Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re a Con Edison customer, your bill is about to go up but not as high as originally thought.
The state Public Service Commission cut the requested hike by more than 75% but did approve a $1.2 billion, three-year rate increase.
Electric rates will go up 3.1% the first year while gas customers will see a 6.7% increase.
Con Ed says the plan will allow it to improve reliability and invest in clean energy.