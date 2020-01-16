Comments
GOSHEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A jury has acquitted an Orange County man of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of a fugitive in 2013.
David Carlson, 48, was facing charges for killing Norris Acosta-Sanchez, an accused rapist.
Acosta-Sanchez had evaded police twice when he wandered onto Carlson’s property just outside of Port Jervis.
Carlson claims he shot Acosta-Sanchez in self-defense.
He won an appeal after originally being convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for manslaughter.