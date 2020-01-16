CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Yaphank, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police will share new information into the unsolved murders on Gilgo Beach Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk County investigators have been searching for evidence since 10 bodies were found on Gilgo Beach starting in December of 2010.

Police are expected to disclose new evidence, as well as a new initiative to share information on the cases and the new technology they’re using to try and solve the murders.

