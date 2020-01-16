Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect wind gusts as high as 50 mph this afternoon with a few isolated rain/snow showers floating by. Outside of that, you’ll need to prepare for the cold because it will only feel like the upper 20s or so by day’s end.
It will get even colder tonight with air temperatures dipping into the low 20s, but because of the winds it will only feel like the single digits. Bundle up!
Sunshine prevails tomorrow, but it will be downright cold with wind chills in the teens. As for high temperatures, we’ll likely fall short of the freezing mark.
Saturday’s our next day to watch as snow gets on board in the afternoon. Then we’ll watch warmer air take over and change the precipitation to rain into the evening.