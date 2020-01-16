Menu
1 Woman Fatally Struck By Private Sanitation Truck, Another Hit By MTA Bus In Brooklyn
Police said what appeared to be a private sanitation truck struck a woman, dragged her down the street, and then fled the scene.
2 Injured When Car Crashes Into School In The Bronx
It happened at around 9:15 a.m. at the SteppingStone Day School on Westchester Avenue.
New York Weather: CBS2 1/15 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 15 at 11 p.m.
11 hours ago
New York Weather: CBS2 1/15 Evening Forecast at 6PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 15 at 6 p.m.
17 hours ago
Harris Scores 34, Leads Sixers Past Nets
Brooklyn has lost nine of its last 11 overall and six straight away from home.
Sources: Mets Expected To Address Beltran Situation Soon
The Mets have a decision to make regarding their new manager, Carlos Beltran.
It's National Bagel Day! So How Do You Like Your Bagel?
People top their bagels with all kinds of things: Meats, cheeses, and especially in NYC, belly-cut salmon prepared typically three different ways
On Wall, Paint Me You Will: 'Baby Yoda' Appears At NYC Subway Stop
There's now a "Baby Yoda" mural in the East Village thanks to artist Will Power who painted it at the Second Avenue F train subway stop.
Astrologer Susan Miller: What Do The Stars Have Planned For You In 2020?
Susan Miller, founder of AstrologyZone.com, has a preview of the year ahead.
Fieldtrip Chef JJ Johnson Shows Off His Tasty One-Dish Rice Recipes
There's something comforting about eating a nice, hot bowl of rice during the cold winter.
Furry Friend Finder: Buddy And Rudolpho
Buddy is an 8-year-old, 12-pound, hypoallergenic Shih Tzu. Rudolpho is a 1-year-old, 8-pound, Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix with a spot of black on the tip of his tongue.
Savor The Bronx Restaurant Offering Delicious, Diverse Eats At A Discount
If you love good food and can't resist a bargain, it's time to savor the tastes of The Bronx.
Travel Tips: When & Where To Book Your Winter Break
Holiday vacation may be over, but midwinter break is just six weeks away.
Scenes From Jersey City's Deadly Shootout
A barrage of gunfire erupted on Dec. 10, 2019, after two suspects got into a firefight with police in Jersey City.
New York City Lawmakers Push For Universal After School Programs
January 16, 2020 at 8:10 am
Filed Under:
Ben Kallos
,
education
,
Local TV
,
New York
,
New York City Council
,
New York City Public Schools
,
Parenting
