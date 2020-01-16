Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport last night because of a possible engine problem.
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport last night because of a possible engine problem.
The Boeing 757 was headed to Los Angeles when it had to return shortly after takeoff.
One passenger’s Twitter video showed what appeared to be sparks and fire coming from the plane.
The plane I was on had an engine malfunction minutes after take off 😳 pic.twitter.com/maaGiLHD24
— Gabby (@gabby_guzy) January 16, 2020
United said the aircraft landed without incident and Flight 1871 finally took off shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what went wrong.