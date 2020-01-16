Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman was getting off the subway Thursday afternoon when someone threw bleach in her face, burning her.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman was getting off the subway Thursday afternoon when someone threw bleach in her face, burning her.
The attack happened in Chelsea at the Seventh Avenue and 14th Street station for the 1, 2, 3 lines.
Police say it was another woman who threw the bleach and that the attack was unprovoked. Investigators are now looking for her.
The victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital to be treated for the burn.
She’s expected to be OK.