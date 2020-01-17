Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State is putting the pedal to metal on a plan to put more electric cars on the road.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday the state’s “Make Ready” program.
It includes utility support to accelerate the development of electric vehicle charging stations in the state.
New Yorkers will also receive up to $2,000 in rebates to purchase or lease electric cars from participating dealers.