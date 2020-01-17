BELLEVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — After pleading for months, a New Jersey mayor is finally getting water filters for residents to protect them against lead.
Belleville Township will distribute dozens of water filters to its most vulnerable people.
They use the same tap water that is provided to Newark, which has been dealing with ongoing lead water crises.
Belleville is currently under no federal or state mandate to provide filters to residents.
The mayor says it’s strictly out of an abundance of caution.
“It’s also my goal to continue to raise awareness about this challenge and let residents know that they can still register for filters,” Mayor Michael Melham said.
Watch: Belleville Distributing Free Water Filters —
“We’re grateful to the mayor for fighting for the residents of Belleville and acquiring these filters,” resident Manny Lopez said.
Households with senior citizens, children under the age of 6, and expecting and/or nursing mothers who are registered online will be the first to receive the filters.
To register online, visit filtersforbelleville.org.