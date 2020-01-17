Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of beating a woman with a scooter in an apparently random attack.
It happened around 7 p.m. last Saturday near Bridge and Fulton streets in Brooklyn.
Police said the suspect repeatedly hit the 44-year-old victim in the head with a two-wheeled scooter.
The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Surveillance video shows the suspect dragging the scooter down the sidewalk. He was last seen black gloves, a black jacket, brown pants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.