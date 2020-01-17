(CBS Local)– Caitlyn Smith writes music about what she knows.

The singer-songwriter uses her songs to work through thoughts and feeling she’s having about her marriage, being a mom, and the highs and lows of being on the road. A lot has changed for Smith over the last few years and this weekend she’ll get the chance to share her journey and new music alongside Little Big Town at The Apollo Theater in Harlem.

“I’ve played there one time before and it’s a magical experience,” said Smith in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “You step on that stage and know all the legends who have performed right there. Being able to sing your songs in that space is a really beautiful, magical moment. That was a couple of years ago and that was a full band show. This time it will be me and my husband playing songs off the new record.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

While Smith has made a name for herself in the music world, she’s also written for some of the greats like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. Smith has been writing songs since she was eight years old, but never imagined providing the lyrics for a legend like Parton.

“The whole winding road to me has been bizarre and crazy,” said Smith. “I started off young and performing in Minneapolis where I made a few indie records and that was a magical experience. I made my way to Nashville and found out songwriting is a job. You can get a publishing deal and write songs for other people. My heroes were recording my music. I don’t take any bit of the journey for granted. I have a bucket list of people I would love to have record a song and I didn’t even have her on my bucket list because I didn’t even think it was possible. She’s one of the best songwriters. The fact that she would sing one of my songs… I didn’t even know that could be a thing.”

Smith and Little Big Town perform at The Apollo Theater Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18.