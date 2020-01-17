Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was caught on camera grabbing money out of a woman’s hand while she was playing the slots at a Queens casino.
It happened Monday at the Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park.
Video shows the man walking between two rows of slot machines.
He then sneaks up on a woman, takes the cash out of her hands and takes off running.
The 64-year-old woman ran after him, but police say the man got away with about $500.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.