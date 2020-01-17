CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was caught on camera grabbing money out of a woman’s hand while she was playing the slots at a Queens casino.

A man was caught on camera grabbing money out of a woman’s hand while she was playing the slots at a Queens casino on Jan. 13, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

It happened Monday at the Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park.

Video shows the man walking between two rows of slot machines.

He then sneaks up on a woman, takes the cash out of her hands and takes off running.

The 64-year-old woman ran after him, but police say the man got away with about $500.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

