NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former New York Congressman who was one of the first to endorse Donald Trump for president is going to prison.
Chris Collins, 69, was sentenced to two years and two months for securities fraud.
The western New York Republican admitted helping his son and others avoid $800,000 in stock losses.
In court Friday, he apologized to his family, former constituents and colleagues.