NORWALK, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A man is facing multiple charges after his rampage was caught on camera inside a Connecticut mall.
Police said 42-year-old Jason Gilbertie randomly punched a shopper around 7 p.m. Monday at the Sono Collection Mall in Norwalk. He then started toppling display cases and knocking over merchandise inside a Bloomingdale’s store.
A security guard said he attempted to stop Gilbertie, but he was being violent.
The commotion was so loud, some customers thought shots had been fired.
“Despite initial reports, there were no shots fired and there was no indication that he had a gun,” said Lt. Jared Zwicker.
Gilbertie was charged with assault, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and breach of peace.