NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The war of words continued between the city and federal immigration officials about people in the country illegally and so-called “Sanctuary City” policies.
Acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Matthew Albence spoke out specifically against New York City on Friday. New York is one of several cities that often don’t cooperate with federal authorities on deportations.
The issue came back into focus this week when an undocumented immigrant was charged in the death of a 92-year-old Queens woman.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Matthew Albence
“Make no mistake it was this city’s sanctuary policies that were the sole reason this criminal was able to roam the streets freely and end an innocent woman’s life,” said Albence.
Police said 21-year-old Reeaz Khan attacked Maria Fuertes around midnight on Jan. 6 as she walked near her South Richmond Hill home.
Federal officials say the NYPD failed to honor a detainer issued against Khan when he was arrested in November for allegedly stabbing his father.
Early this month, police say 27-year-old Jorge Flores-Villalba had been released under new bail reform guidelines despite being charged with a felony for the deadly accident. He is accused of causing the death of 35-year-old Marie Osai in Stony Point back on Christmas Eve and then fleeing the scene.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Flores-Villalba was in the country illegally and arrested outside his home after his initial release. ICE says he entered the U.S. illegally after he was first stopped by Border Patrol agents in 2008.