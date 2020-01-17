Comments
It will be very cold this afternoon with wind chills in the teens, so be sure to bundle up. The only good news is that it will be brilliant out there, so don’t forget the shades.
It will remain cold tonight, but the winds will die down. Outside of that, expect a little extra cloud cover overnight with temps falling to around 20°.
Tomorrow will start off dry, but snow starts to creep in midday. The snow will fill in the remainder of the afternoon before changing to a mix or plain rain into the late afternoon and evening. When all is said and done, expect about 1-3″ with higher amounts north and west.
As for Sunday, expect partial clearing and breezy conditions with highs in the upper 30s.