By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Frigid temps are with us all day. But if you’re headed out this morning, you MUST prepare for dangerous cold. It’s no joke, we have thermometer readings in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits.
Temps top off around the freezing mark, but it feels about 10 degrees colder all day. Expect sunshine, however misleading it might be.
This cold air sets the stage for snow on Saturday. Flakes begin from west to east, starting in NYC around early afternoon. See the map for totals where you live!
It’s not a huge storm, but prep for it! Any ice and snow always causes issue. Have a great day, and check back in for the latest!