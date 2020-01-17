



Taxi medallions used to be a hot commodity, but their values have plummeted, leaving many owners drowning in debt.

A task force created by the City Council says the city should develop a public-private entity that would buy out loans, and then refinance them at market value with fair interest rates.

The hope is to help struggling drivers, like Mouhamadou Aliyu.

“This is who I am, this is what I live for,” he told CBS2.

The 47-year-old married father of four has been driving for nearly 20 years, but recently things have been tough.

The medallion he bought in 2001 with a loan of $390,000 is currently worth about $100,000. His debt is now more than $600,000.

“I don’t want to go back to poverty. I came out of poverty,” said Aliyu.

Under the proposal, he would pay $900 a month, instead of $2,400.

“If I have an opportunity to pay $900, I would get my life back again,” he said.

Congressman Gregory Meeks is also proposing a law that would guarantee medallion owners would not be taxed for any debt forgiveness. He said it already has bipartisan support.

“Once they receive that forgiveness of those loans, the United States government will have their backs also,” he said.

Members of the task force said they’re still working out the details of the proposal, including how much money would have to be raised and how much the city would need to invest.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance is hopeful.

“For the first time in a very long time, it’s heartwarming to see that we have congressional support,” said medallion owner Augustine Tang. “Because of this, the ball is in the city’s hands.”

“It is a life line for me. I just hope it comes true,” Aliyu added.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said the city will review the recommendations once the report is complete.