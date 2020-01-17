Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is under fire and investigation, accused of targeting communities of color in the crackdown on fare evaders in the subway.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is under fire and investigation, accused of targeting communities of color in the crackdown on fare evaders in the subway.
Leading that probe is New York’s Attorney General Letitia James. She’s the first woman elected to serve as New York’s top lawyer and the first black woman to hold statewide office.
James joined CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point” to discuss the crackdown, plus sanctuary cities, bail reform and more.
Watch “The Point” Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. streaming on CBSN New York.
How To Watch CBSN New York
- On The Web: cbsnewyork.com/live
- CBS News Apps: www.cbsnews.com/mobile
- Apple TV: www.apple.com/tv | How-To
- Roku: www.roku.com | How-To
- Amazon Fire TV: amazon.com/firetv | How-To
- XBox Via Microsoft Store: How-To
- PlayStation Via PlayStation Store: How-To