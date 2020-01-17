Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gunfire near Times Square in the middle of the day, and at one of the busiest corners of the city, set off panic among commuters on Friday.
The streets are again fully open with only a few officers canvasing the area.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gunfire near Times Square in the middle of the day, and at one of the busiest corners of the city, set off panic among commuters on Friday.
Detectives say the shot rang out around 1 p.m. in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan, reports CBS2’s Christina Fan.
Shortly afterward, local business owners say more than a dozen officers were in the area investigating, closing off a portion of the sidewalk at one point.
Several police officers responded to look for shell casings as well as the shooter. One person is being questioned, but no information about an arrest has been released.
No injuries were reported.
The streets are again fully open with only a few officers canvasing the area.