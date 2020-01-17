Comments
MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police received a report of a slashing at an LIRR station on Long Island at the start of the Friday evening commute.
Commuters are still able to use the station during the commute hours.
Police say they got the report around 4 p.m. from the Manhasset station, finding a man with multiple slashing wounds to his hands, reports CBS2’s Jim Smith.
He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is an investigation ongoing in the parking lot and some areas blocked off by police at the station.
