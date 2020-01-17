Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released photos of a woman they say threw bleach on another commuter yesterday at a subway station in Chelsea.
The attack happened around 12:40 p.m. on the 1 train platform at the 14th Street and 7th Avenue station.
Police said the suspect threw bleach in a 37-year-old woman’s face as the victim was exiting the station.
Investigators called it an unprovoked attack.
The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a burn on her face.
Police said they’re searching for a woman in her mid-30s with dreadlocks.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.